Samoa Tourism Authority completes European roadshow

Showcasing ‘Beautiful Samoa,’ it met with 200 European trade partners in five cities.

All operators selling South Pacific trips were met on an individual basis by the STA European Directors.

Meet The Pacific 2023, coordinated by the Turama Pacific Travel Group and Rosie Holidays, kicked off in London on 1 March.

They then met partners in Munich, Zurich, Rome and concluded in Milan.

The European office says it is already seeing enquiries from these markets.

Several operators have signed up to Samoa Travel Exchange to experience the destination for themselves in April.

The Samoa Tourism Authority helps businesses target visitor markets to appeal to potential tourists.