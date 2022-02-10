Samoa Tourism Authority hosts media at Savai’I tourism sites

The Samoa Tourism Authority hosted local media representatives on a tour to hotels, resorts and beach fales on Savai’i on Tuesday.

The tour of the big island comes two years after the last tour in 2019 which was also organised by the authority.

STA said the impact of climate change on tourism assets on the big island remains an ongoing concern.

The media tour also visited some of the affected properties to see the damage along the coastline.

The two-day visit focused on properties' new developments, upgrades and expansions, domestic market initiatives, special services and features and preparations for this year’s 60th independence anniversary celebrations in June.

The places visited by the media reps were selected based on the availability of the property owners and operators.