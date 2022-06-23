 

Samoa tourism boss looking for help

BY: Loop Pacific
12:28, June 23, 2022
The President of the Samoa Hotel and Hospitality Association, Tupa'I Sale'imoa Va'ai, has urged the sector to work harder to find ways to bolster their services.

This comes as the government looks to slash the Samoa Tourism Authority budget by more than 10 million tālā for the 2022/2023 budget.

Parliament is debating the national budget this week and is expected to be passed before the end of the month.

Tupa'I says the tourism industry will be knocking on doors for help, including the government.

However, the Minister of Tourism, Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster says the authority's budget is sufficient, and says there's a lot of unused funding from the previous year.

     

