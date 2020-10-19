Samoa Tourism Welcomes Patrick Tuipulotu as Brand Ambassador

“We are very excited to announce today that Patrick Tuipulotu is joining the Samoa Tourism family as a brand ambassador”.

“Patrick is keen to see his culture reflected in rugby including the use of the Samoan language which strengthens his connection to his family and lineage.. We look forward to working with Patrick to help you discover Fa’a Samoa – The Samoan Way. ”

The high chief from Apolima has played 31 tests for the All Blacks since his debut during the 2014 Steinlager Series against England. He went onto play seven Tests that year, including two Tests in the Rugby Championship and three on the Northern Tour.

Sa’u attended St Peter’s College in Auckland and played for the New Zealand Under 20 team at the 2013 Junior World Championship. He also debuted for Auckland’s provincial side and made several appearances in the ITM Cup that year.

The 120kg, 6’6″ giant has been described as a quietly-spoken man who knows what it takes to bounce back from injury.

Sa’u had a double hip surgery in 2015 and then also had his 2016 Super Rugby season disrupted by a hand injury.

Sa’u Patrick Tuipulotu showed character, discipline and perseverance, returning to the All Blacks side in 2016 to play five Tests, and returned in 2017 for the back half of the Investec Rugby Championship and Vista Northern Tour.