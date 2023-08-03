Samoa Triathlon suspended by national association

Some members of the Triathlon Federation members are crying foul over their treatment by the SASNOC President Pauga Talalelei in dealing with their issues.

SASNOC sent the termination notice to Samoa Triathlon on July 19, advising of their suspension effective from July 7.

It said that Samoa Triathlon needs to sort itself out according to its constitution and elect executives according to that before they can be reinstated.

"STF will be restored back as an affiliated member sport of SASNOC when it has resolved all of its internal dispute and it has complied with all of its statutory requirements with government," vice president Leasi John Galuvao said in his letter.

SASNOC has also advised the World Triathlon Federation of the situation.

If Samoa Triathlon does not meet the requirements by September 1 the Samoa national sports association will take over the management of the sport and its preparations for the 2023 Pacfic Games in Solomon Islands.

SASNOC has also demanded that Samoa Triathlon return $16,000 tala it was given it for equipment funding.

A special general meeting has been called for the day before the deadline to try to resolve the matter.