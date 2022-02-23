Samoa to update its cultural information

The ministry’s Culture Division will be doing a record keeping of Samoa’s cultural heritage in order to meet the demand for the information needed.

The ministry said Senior Culture Officer, Mata’afa Elia Autagavaia will be publishing in a compilation of books called Samoa Ne’i Galo- from his findings on Samoan culture.

He has been with the Ministry for over 60 years, initially as a teacher and gradually becoming the current specialist of the division.

Samoa Ne'i Galo series will include stories and legends from villages across Samoa.