Samoa to update its cultural information

The ministry’s Culture Division will be doing a record keeping of Samoa’s cultural heritage in order to meet the demand for the information needed.
The ministry said Senior Culture Officer, Mata’afa Elia Autagavaia will be publishing in a compilation of books called Samoa Ne’i Galo- from his findings on Samoan culture.
He has been with the Ministry for over 60 years, initially as a teacher and gradually becoming the current specialist of the division.
Samoa Ne'i Galo series will include stories and legends from villages across Samoa.