The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said the two plans include the villages of Poutasi, Vaovai and Lotopu'e-Malaela.

The aims are of the initiative by the communities and the government are to conserve, protect, manage and develop marine protected areas and mangrove ecosystems.

RNZ Pacific reports the project is being funded by the World Bank's Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience Project.

Photo: Paul Caiger