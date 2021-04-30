Samoa uses Tamanu information system for COVID-19 vaccination roll-out

At the request of the Government of Samoa, Tamanu, an Australian-developed patient-level electronic medical record, is being used as an immunisation register.

It is a robust and secure information system that helps track individual patients who have been immunised.

This tracking is essential to making sure no one is left behind in the COVID-19 immunisation program.

The information collected in Tamanu can be integrated with or routed to an app called Tupaia for advanced data aggregation, analysis and visualisation.

This means individual patients can be tracked and health care workers can support consistent, long-term management of patients even in the most remote areas.

Tamanu treats data security and privacy very seriously.

The data collected belongs to the people and partner countries and can be securely stored on site, in local data centres or using a cloud architecture.

Fiji will be next, with more Pacific countries expected to join soon.

Australia is investing in health security for the region.

“By working together, we will save lives, help economies reopen and ensure our region’s stability,” a statement said.

Photo supplied Samoa Government Media