Samoa village bans all political billboards

The Samoa Observer newspaper reports Malie village has ordered at least three billboards removed and put a ban on any new ones.

The three billboards ordered down belonged to candidates from two parties opposing the ruling HRPP.

A source present at a village meeting convened on Monday, told the newspaper that families were warned to take down the advertisements after the village heard that the candidates allegedly did not ask for permission from the council before erecting them.

Fa'atuatua I Le Atua Samoa ua Tasi party leader Laauli Leuatea Schmidt says it poses no problems to remove billboards where they are not welcome.

He says there are other villages okay to have the billboards so they will put them there as they want to keep the peace.

The national elections are scheduled for 9 April.

Photo file Caption: Apia