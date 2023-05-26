 

Samoa village signs sister city pact with Hastings

BY: Loop Pacific
13:18, May 26, 2023
16 reads

The Samoan village Poutasi has signed a sister city pact with Hastings in New Zealand.

The Samoa Observer reports this was signed off this week after Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazelhurst was bestowed with the matai title of To'osavili.

The two towns have had an agreement for 17 years for fruit pickers, but the new pact means Hastings will be able to help Poutasi in socio-economic projects, education and enable trade opportunities.

The formal signing of the protocol was done following a visit by a Hastings delegation to Samoa, for the Mana Trade Summit 2023.

 

 

Photo file ResearchGate   Caption: Waterfront at Poutasi Village

     

Tags: 
Samoa
Poutasi Village
Hastings
Sister pact
  • 16 reads