Samoa village signs sister city pact with Hastings

The Samoa Observer reports this was signed off this week after Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazelhurst was bestowed with the matai title of To'osavili.

The two towns have had an agreement for 17 years for fruit pickers, but the new pact means Hastings will be able to help Poutasi in socio-economic projects, education and enable trade opportunities.

The formal signing of the protocol was done following a visit by a Hastings delegation to Samoa, for the Mana Trade Summit 2023.

Photo file ResearchGate Caption: Waterfront at Poutasi Village