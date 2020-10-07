Samoa voters told to register or face fines

Electoral commissioner Faimalomatumua Mathew Lemisio told TV1 Samoa 12,000 new voters have registered so far.

"Going on figures from the last census, we had targeted 11,500 so this number is good," he said.

Faimalomatumua said his office has gone to great lengths to register all eligible voters visiting villages, schools and offices to ensure everyone is registered.

"Anyone who is eligible to vote but fails to register will face a fine of over US$760."

"We still have registrations being done at all the Police sub stations around the country," he said.

Samoa's national election will be held on 9 April 2021.

A one week nomination period for intending election candidates opens on Tuesday next week (13 October 2020).