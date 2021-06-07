Samoa weekend road accident claims a life

Police Commissioner, Fuiavailiili Egon Keil told Samoa Global News, the Police responded to a call at around 10pm.

There were no other passengers involved, only the driver.

The car reportedly crashed into a rock wall on the side of the road.

Fire and Emergency Services Authority (F.E.S.A) Commissioner, Tanuvasa Pitone reported, the responders had to remove the driver out of the car.

The driver had suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital, however he was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

