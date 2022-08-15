Samoa works on safeguarding victims of crime

This will be ensured after the Samoa Police Force signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Samoa Victim Support Group.

Samoa Police said, “This agreement is a major step in formalizing a strategic collaboration with SVSG and contemplating the development of mutual understanding on ways to ensure the security and welfare of victims of crimes.”

“The two agencies will continue to work collaboratively to drive positive outcomes with the commitment of long lasting relationship to bring about the significance of victims wellbeing and assurance.”

The MOU was signed by Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo of Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services President Siliniu Lina Chang of Samoa Victim Support Group.