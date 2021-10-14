Samoa YWCA appoints new President

Taimalelagi succeeds Maiava Visekota Peteru.

Taimalelagi has been in the leadership circle of the YWCA leader for more than a decade.

Before taking her new presidential role she served as the association’s General Secretary.

She holds other roles as the Regional Board Member into the Pacific Islands Regional Multi-Country Coordinating Mechanism, Samoa’s Focal Point for Shifting the Power Coalition in the Pacific, a Spotlight Initiative Reference Group Member representing Youth and Young Women Leaders and the Founder and Program Coordinator of the Le Teine Crisis Center Trust.

Samoa YWCA has been a pathway of many strong female leaders, including former presidents such as Samoa’s current Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa and Maiava.