 

Samoa YWCA appoints new President

BY: Loop Pacific
08:25, October 14, 2021
Taimalelagi Ramona Tugaga is the new president of the Young Women’s Christian Association of Samoa.

Taimalelagi succeeds Maiava Visekota Peteru.

Taimalelagi has been in the leadership circle of the YWCA leader for more than a decade.

Before taking her new presidential role she served as the association’s General Secretary. 

She holds other roles as the Regional Board Member into the Pacific Islands Regional Multi-Country Coordinating Mechanism, Samoa’s Focal Point for Shifting the Power Coalition in the Pacific, a Spotlight Initiative Reference Group Member representing Youth and Young Women Leaders and the Founder and Program Coordinator of the Le Teine Crisis Center Trust. 

Samoa YWCA has been a pathway of many strong female leaders, including former presidents such as Samoa’s current Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa and Maiava.

     

