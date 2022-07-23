Samoan artist hopes her story will bring better outcomes for disabled

While Lusi Faiva may have soared through her adult life on top of living with cerebral palsy, her experiences as a child in state care was revisited during her hearing at the abuse in care inquiry in Auckland, New Zealand.

Faiva explained that she was admitted to the Kimberley Centre in the Lower North Island and lived there until she was seven. It was at Kimberley that Lusi experienced emotional, medical and cultural neglect.

"The doctor instructed my mum for me to go to an institution and said 'it'd be better this way'," she said.

"I only remember a small amount from my years at Kimberley. I shared a room with other children there but there were no activities going on and we hardly interacted with each other. There were people of all ages with different disabilities and the institution felt dark and cold."

"I didn't know how to express myself and it was assumed that I didn't have the mental capacity to communicate. It was assumed that I had an intellectual disability. No-one ever talked to me about my Samoan heritage either and it felt like people didn't know or care about my Samoan culture. There was no respect or effort to recognise me for who I am."

Faiva further explained that medical neglect was felt through the lack of care from her nurses and did not recieve any specialised care until she left the centre.

Despite the poor quality of care, Faiva said that it was in school that she began to thrive once her teachers realised she was a bright pupil. The impact Faiva's teachers had in her life is something she treasures to this day, especially when it came to reading for the first time.

"It was strange to see words in the beginning," she said.

"But as the time went on, I could understand what they were teaching me - I was a fast learner. I eventually left Kimberley, yet the teachers still remain significant people in my life. Their regular interactions with me taught me that I was someone, I was Lusi and I deserved to be loved."