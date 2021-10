Papalii, who is also an author, has been invited by the organiser of the Art Expo Dubai 2021 to hang her artworks at the event.

The Expo brings together the world's finest artistic minds to exchange ideas, collaborate and provoke ideas through art.

Due to travel restrictions, Papalii was unable to send a physical painting to Dubai but was able to send the digital format.

The owner of the Motivational Arts Dance and Drama Gallery will be displaying 13 of her works in digital format.