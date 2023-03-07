Samoan baby admitted to hospital with suspected measles

Director General of Health, Aiono Dr Alec Ekeroma, told TV1 Samoa the infant was showing symptoms of measles and has been isolated to await results of blood samples sent to New Zealand.

He confirmed two other patients were tested recently and returned negative results.

According to Aiono, the Ministry of Health are continuing the Mumps Measles and Rubella vaccination push around the country.

"We've approved the payment of staff overtime to allow for them to work Saturday," he said.

Aiono said it's been three weeks since the MMR immunisation campaign started and they have reached 85 percent of babies with the first dosage.

The second dosage is only at 45 percent coverage and Aiono urged parents to push for their children to be fully vaccinated with both doses.

"We hope to reach 80 percent coverage with the second dose by June," he added.

Meanwhile, the latest test results are expected next week.

