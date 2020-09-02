Samoan chief Joseph Auga Matamata appeals conviction for human trafficking and slavery

The Hastings-based Samoan chief, Joseph Auga Matamata, was last month sentenced to 11 years in prison for illegally bringing 13 Samoans to New Zealand and exploiting them over a 25-year period.

"The Crown has filed an appeal against the sentence imposed on Mr Matamata. The Crown challenges both the length of the sentence as manifestly inadequate and the absence of a minimum period of imprisonment," Crown Law said.

Separately, Matamata's lawyers have filed an appeal against his conviction.