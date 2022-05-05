Samoan church officially dedicated after years of delays

The church took four years to build, delayed by the measles epidemic and the coronavirus pandemic.

The dedication of the new headquarters of the Apia-based church in Sogi was attended by the founder of the church Apostle Vilimaina Mafo'e and political leaders including the Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa and Opposition Leader, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi.

Project Manager Misiafa Misty Ioapo said the estimated cost of the project is 20 million tala, or $US7.4 million.

It can accommodate up to 2,000 people.

It has been built to meet the government's noise control requirements and is soundproof.

Work began on the three-storey building in 2018 with construction of the foundation undertaken by Chinese Company Zheng Construction.

Photo: Monica Miller Caption: Samoa' latest church, Jesus Christ, Worship Center Christian Churches Worldwide.