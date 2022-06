Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa was welcomed to the region in an emotional Ava ceremony, one of the most significant customs in Samoan culture.

Seasonal workers, their bosses, church leaders and Samoan community members poured their hearts out, greeting Fiamē on her first official visit there.

Fiamē started her three-day trip to Aotearoa on Tuesday in Wellington, making it her first official bilateral trip abroad since becoming leader last year.