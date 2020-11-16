Samoan Correctional Officer dies in tragic car accident

A matai from the village in Fasito’o-uta, Amosa was killed on Saturday night when his vehicle collided into a parked car.

The driver of the other vehicle also sustained injuries.

Amosa lives with his wife and children at Feasi’u and was believed to have been on his way to run a family errand that night.

Police Commissioner Su’a Fuiavailiili Egon Keil says preliminary investigations found that Amosa was alone in the privately owned vehicle he was operating, when he collided with a parked vehicle, resulting in injuries to the other party.

“Regretfully the correctional officer’s injuries were fatal”, said Su’a.

The Police Commissioner also confirms that alcohol was involved.

“We will continue to warn the public including our own staff on the inherent dangers of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.”