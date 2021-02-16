Samoan Customs Officer appears in court

The drugs were found wrapped inside cereal boxes from California.

The defendant is understood to be a customs border control team member and appeared in the Supreme Court yesterday for the first time since his arrest more than two weeks ago.

He has not entered a plea as the prosecution has yet to finalise charges against him but his defense has filed a bail application which is scheduled to be heard next Monday.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating his possible involvement with the importation of two plastic containers of food stuffs from California in December in which methamphetamine and cannabis were found.