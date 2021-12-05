Samoan families to benefit from new housing programme

The programme is aimed at providing the most exposed families with new houses and community shelters.

The initiative is the result of a negotiated partnership programme.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa said, “We have to be thankful that the good Lord has provided resources to enable us to carry out this good fight.”

“I congratulate A.D.R.A. Samoa for having secured funding assistance for its development activities under the negotiated partnership mechanism in collaboration with Habitat New Zealand and in partnership with the Government of New Zealand.”

“I am pleased that the negotiated partnership arrangement has involved a Samoan NGO [non-government organisation] because this reflects recognition of efforts to strengthen our social institutions and communities.”

“It also highlights the focus on building capacities towards sustainable infrastructure and enhancing resilience to impacts of climate change and natural disasters,” Fiame made the comments at the launch of the programme.

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency Samoa have joined forces with Habitat for Humanity New Zealand to deliver the project.