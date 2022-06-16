 

Samoan fashion designer lands Vogue feature with royal tapa cloth designs

BY: Loop Pacific
08:18, June 16, 2022
Brisbane-based Samoan designer Eric Blanc's dream of having his designs featured in Vogue have come true.

His debut collection 'Masiofo' which is Samoan for 'queen' and uses royal tapa cloth landed him on Vogue Italia's website.

"I was on holidays when they sent me the link I kept refreshing it... then it hit me I was like 'wow'," he said.

Mr Blanc started his fashion career in New Zealand as a stylist and made the move to Brisbane, Australia in 2012 but found the industry across the Tasman was harder to crack.

"It didn't really work out so I took myself away from the industry... and two years ago I thought let's get back into it," he said.

He described his new collection as a 'love letter' to his mother who introduced him to fashion.

"She was my first fashion icon," he said.

     

Source: 
ABC Radio Pacific
Tags: 
Eric Blanc
Samoan Designer
Vogue
