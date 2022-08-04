Samoan govt information channel turned off

The platform was built by private company Samoa Digital Company and broadcasters pay to use it at a cost of $US8,000 a month for commercial stations and almost $US6,500 for non-commercial community broadcasters.

Samoa Observer reports that an agreement between the previous administration and the Samoa Digital Company allowed the government channel on the platform free of charge.

Acting Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Suetena Loia, said they are in discussions with Samoa Digital Company "to reaffirm terms and conditions of access on the platform".

Commercial television stations have been critical of the government channel for airing commercial movies and Loia said they were "testing viewership" but had now resumed airing informational programmes only.

The television channel owned by the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa, EFKSTV2, was also taken off the platform temporarily by Samoa Digital Company over an ongoing dispute over the tariff paid.