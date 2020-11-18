 

Samoan Govt MP banished from village

BY: Loop Pacific
15:49, November 18, 2020
The Associate Minister for State Enterprises in Samoa has been banished by the village of Vailoa Palauli for refusing to accept the local matai's plea to drop his election eligibility case against his brother.

The village's decision was revealed in the hearing of s case against the Electoral Commissioner and Aiolupotea Tony Leleis'iuao.

The MP for Palauli i Sasa'e's lawyer argued in court that Aiolipotea did not meet the three year monotaga or village service requirement.

But the court has heard the current MP lost support from the village council to run in next year's general election after a council meeting in July where the matais nominated Aiolupotea.

The case is continuing with a decision delivered next Friday.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
