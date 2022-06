Deputy Prime Minister, Tuala Iosefo Ponifasio, said the body would set down a national framework and devise a short and long term policy for the arts.

Tuala told the Samoa Observer that the Government's recognition of the contribution of the arts explains the rationale for an allocation in the new Budget.

He said Samoa would appreciate the economics of the arts and will reap the benefits in years to come, adding that art is an untapped economic activity for Samoa.