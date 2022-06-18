Samoan man gets jail time for the death of his nephew

Sentencing for Afele Tiatia was handed down by Supreme Court judge, Leiataualesa Darryl Clarke.

The victim, a 14-year-old nephew of the defendant, swore at his grandmother, the defendant's mother, provoking the Tiatia to slap him and hit him with firewood.

The teenager died a few days later.

Justice Leiataualesa spoke about the trauma the family suffered with the body of the boy not being released for nine months until a pathologist could get into Samoa to undertake a postmortem, which happened earlier this month.