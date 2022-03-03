 

Samoan man joins "Say No To Russian Vodka" on social media

BY: Loop Pacific
19:15, March 3, 2022
A circus ringmaster in Samoa, Tupa'i Bruno Loyale, has called for a nationwide ban on drinking Russian vodka and he wants other Pacific islands to join the campaign as a protest against Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Recent protest campaigns on Facebook against the Russian invasion, from around the world, have included videos of people emptying bottles of Russian vodka.

The Samoa Observer reports Tupa'i started his campaign on Facebook this week when he posted a flyer titled "Say No To Russian Vodka".

Tupa'i - who owns Magic Circus of Samoa - is asking vodka drinkers to check the bottle before buying as a simple way to show support for the people of Ukraine.

 

 

Photo Facebook Tupa'i Bruno Loyale

     

RNZ Pacific
Tupa'i Bruno Loyale
Ban on Russian vodka
Samoa
Ukraine conflict
