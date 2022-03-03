Samoan man joins "Say No To Russian Vodka" on social media

Recent protest campaigns on Facebook against the Russian invasion, from around the world, have included videos of people emptying bottles of Russian vodka.

The Samoa Observer reports Tupa'i started his campaign on Facebook this week when he posted a flyer titled "Say No To Russian Vodka".

Tupa'i - who owns Magic Circus of Samoa - is asking vodka drinkers to check the bottle before buying as a simple way to show support for the people of Ukraine.

Photo Facebook Tupa'i Bruno Loyale