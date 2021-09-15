Samoan man in Queensland denies wife's murder

Arona Peniamina stabbed Sandra repeatedly and bashed her head in with a bollard.

However, he denies intending to kill the mother of four.

Media reports from Australia said Peniamina admitted causing Sandra’s death and offered to plead guilty to manslaughter.

The prosecutors rejected this at the outset of his Brisbane Supreme Court trial on Tuesday.

Peniamina was convinced his wife was having an affair.

The court heard he saw pictures of her posted on social media by another man during her trip to New Zealand and voiced his anger to family members before returning home to confront his wife.

The AAP reports the pair argued in the bedroom before Peniamina lashed out, punching his wife in the face before she ran to the kitchen to arm herself with a knife.

He again punched her before stabbing her multiple times with the kitchen knife.

Experts found 29 sharp force injuries on her battered body - 15 to her head alone with six penetrating her skull and one slashing her from nose to chin, exposing her nasal septum.

The Peniamina children were aged between five and ten when the mother was killed.

One of the couple's children saw the attack and told police of seeing their father "knifing" his mother before smashing her head into the floor.

The trial continues.

