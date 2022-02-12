Aotearoa Tonga Relief Committee co-chair, Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki, said it has been overwhelming to see more than 20 pastors and their wives handing over the goods.

She said the distribution system in Tonga has changed, people can now pick up their barrels via contactless methods from the wharf.

Thirteen Churches were represented by their leaders who offloaded the goods themselves by hand.

Aotearoa Tonga Relief Committee spokesperson Jenny Salesa said this is a representation of the hundreds of years of love between Samoa and Tonga.

She told the Samoan church leaders their support is greatly appreciated, adding a third disaster has hit Tonga, Covd-19.

Photo: Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki caption: Samoan Methodist Church leaders contribute to Tonga relief effort