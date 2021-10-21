Samoan Minister speaks out after drunk driving episode

The Minister was sworn today by the Speaker of the House, Li'o Papalii Taeu Masipa'u.

After the ceremony, Toesulusulu said he's learned his lesson and urged members of the public not to repeat his mistake, of driving drunk.

Last week, Toeolesulusulu was given a 2,000 tala fine after pleading guilty to three related traffic offences, but he was also discharged without conviction.

He said "I am remorseful and I know it was the wrong thing to do. We all make mistakes and we learn from them."

During his sentencing, Judge Alalatoa Rosella Papalii outlined the data for the Driving under the Influence cases and pointed out the numbers had increased significantly.

She said in 2019, there were 811 DUI cases; in 2020 it increased to 1,433 and in 2021 its 1,192 DUI cases.

After the swearing in Toesulusulu said he is ready to take on his role as Minister of Natural Resources and Environment and the Samoa Tourism Authority.