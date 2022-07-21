Samoan official cleared of using insulting, threatening language

The Samoa Observer reports Associate District Court Judge Masinalupe Tusipa Masinalupe said the prosecution could not substantiate its submissions to the standards required by the court.

A former Associate Minister Maualaivao Pat Ah Him had lodged a complaint with police in November 2020 claiming Maualaivao Seiuli Pepe had used insulting and threatening words against him during a village matai council meeting for their village of Malie.

Maualaivao Pat was later banished by the village council, but that did not stop the complainant from contesting last April's general election.

Police laid charges against Maualaivao Pepe in October 2021.

Nine matai were called as police witnesses and said they were all present during the council meeting in question.

The court however said the testimonies were common events during village councils, especially when there is not agreement.