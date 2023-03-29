Samoan Police Inspector to attend FBI training

Inspector Natia flew out of the country at the weekend.

Deputy Police Commissioner Papalii Monalisa Tiai-Keti said “Inspector Solomona Natia will be bringing back knowledge and skills to share with other members of SPPCS.”

According to Papalii, the training will be held for three months in Quantico, Virginia, and is scheduled to begin in April.

Inspector Natia has served the police force for over 20 years and is also a qualified lawyer.

He was admitted as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Samoa earlier this year.