Samoan rehab services under pressure

But a Salvation Army spokesperson told TV1Samoa that this was normal for this time of the year.

He said many had been charged during the festive season and were now only just going through the courts.

He said the problem was getting bigger for all concerned and urged families and friends to ensure they recognised the warning signs and referred the cases to them early.

According to the Salvation Army they have had more than 800 alcohol and drugs related cases referred to them since they started work in Samoa in 2018.