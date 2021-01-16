Samoan RSE workers prepare to leave for New Zealand

The group will be the first of several groups taking up employment under the Recognised Seasonal Employment scheme (RSE) over the next few weeks.

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi spoke to about 100 seasonal workers reminding them that their attitude determined their success.

“Your attitude is your most important quality. When you are there, do not do anything stupid that it will have you sent back to Samoa and you may never get your chance to work on these opportunities again,” he said.

“This opportunity is for you to earn money for your families, and to keep a job like this, while portraying a clean image for Samoa as your country is of the utmost importance,” he added.

Savali Newspaper reports Tuilaepa addressed issues like alcoholism, social affairs and disobedience faced with RSE workers in the past.

“When you are in New Zealand, you will be enticed by the idea of drinking while you’re there,” he said.

“I tell you, that first bottle of beer could be your last to drink in New Zealand soil. Stay away from unnecessary habits, drinking will open the door for trouble for you and your colleagues while you’re in New Zealand,” he said.

“If you are married, do not entertain the idea of having an extramarital affair while you’re employed overseas.

“Follow the rules provided to you by your caretakers, and make sure you don’t do anything that will spoil the good name of the country. The government pushes to ensure we provide these opportunities to our people, so you are the flag bearers for Samoa, make a good impression.”

“There are several special flights scheduled to send off the workers starting on Sunday (tomorrow).

Three other flights are scheduled for 21 January, 25 January and 29 January.

The fifth group of RSE workers from Samoa will depart for New Zealand on 26 February.

The workers will undergo 14-days of quarantine and testing for Covid-19 prior to starting work.

Photo Government of Samoa Media