Samoan sailors head for work abroad

The Samoa Shipping Service continues to place sailors on ships since the mass repatriation at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic early last year.

Chief Executive Officer of the Service, Lautimu'ia Uelese Va'ai, said his office has now placed 217 sailors on ships overseas

He said 191 sailors were now working on cruise ships and 26 work on freighters.

Lautimu'ia said many sailors had written requesting for work as the economic situation deepens in the country.

He said his office started looking for work and by end of June they had placed 200 sailors with companies overseas.