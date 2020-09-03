Samoan sailors redeployed

The Samoa Observer newspaper reported that Samoa Shipping Services CEO Lautimu'ia Uelese Vaai confirmed that only 19 sailors were awaiting confirmation of new contracts as some families continued to voice concern about the safety of the sailors.

"Patience is the virtue, and holding strong onto our faith in God Almighty that there will always be sunshine after rain, and our lives will be back to normal in God's time. This pandemic will never destroy us and our faith," he said.

He added that sailors could not be brought home until the borders opened up again and he reassured the public of their safety.

"Negotiations are ongoing at this point on this matter, there is a lot at stake and to consider, safety is still our top priority."

Lautimu'ia said that those who had contracted the coronavirus with minor symptoms had been treated and recovered.

"Blood tests for the three men came back positive and were straight away put in quarantine on a different floor of the cruise ships they were on."

The government was not taking any chances with some unemployed sailors who were asking to travel overseas to take up employment.

"There will always be employment opportunities on ships but under the circumstances there's a lot to consider carefully, before making decisions on deployment and safety of our seafarers is top of the list," the CEO said.