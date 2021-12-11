Samoan seasonal worker passes away in Tasmania

Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling, Chief Executive of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour, (MCIL) confirmed that the deceased had departed Samoa last month for seasonal employment in Australia.

Savali newspaper reports Pulotu reassured that the Ministry has since taken measures through Samoa’s diplomatic channels to ensure that the woman’s full benefits and entitlements mandated by her employment contract which includes insurance and wages are processed for the grieving family.

Circumstances leading up to her death are not made public due to the pending results of a post mortem, added Pulotu.

And out of respect to the grieving husband and child and lady’s family, the MCIL Chief Executive is refraining from releasing her identity.

“Our deepest condolences to the grieving family. “Our sympathies to husband and only child and we pray that our Father in Heaven will comfort them,” Pulotu said.