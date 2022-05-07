Samoan seasonal workers in Australia breach contract rules

Under the labour scheme, workers must be on their best behaviour while working overseas.

In the past Samoans on the New Zealand Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme have been expelled for reasons including theft, smoking marijuana and for extramarital affairs.

Minister for Commerce, Industry and Labour, Leatinu'u Wayne So'oialo, revealed in Parliament this week that some of the group who tried to obtain Australian visas, had extramarital affairs, were getting married or having children while on the work scheme.