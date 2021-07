200 of them are men hired under Australia’s Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme for 3 years as meat processors.

Savali newspaper reports the rest are women employed for nine months as berry pickers sanctioned by the Seasonal Workers Programme.

Australia’s High Commissioner to Samoa Emily Luck was on hand at the Airport to send off the Samoan contingent off and witnessed the process to ensure that they meet the Health and COVID19 Border Security Requirements prior to departure.

Photo Savali newspaper