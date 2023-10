The donations went to the Samoa Victim Support Group, Goshen Trust of Samoa as well as the Mapuifagalele Home for the Eldely.

The programme's founder, Tuatagaloa Joe Annandale told the Samoa Observer that this is the first time they've donated, adding that it won't be the last.

Tuatagaloa said it was the workers and the community who took the initiative to donate to the three non-profit organisations.