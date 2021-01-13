Samoan seasonal workers prepare to leave for NZ

Samoa's Ministry of Commerce and Industry said 600 more workers will begin orientation training soon and will travel on two more flights before the end of this month.

"The workers will be employed by six companies in horticulture, and all travel and accommodation is being provided by these companies," according to Ministry official Lemalu Nele Leilua.

"These expenses are paid by the companies and do not affect the workers take home pay," she said.

Radio 2AP reports Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi will meet with the group to offer advice on work ethics as well as on health and social issues that threaten the continuation of the scheme.

Tuilaepa has recently voiced his concern with issues affecting the workers, especially with alcohol consumption.