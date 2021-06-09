Samoan stakeholders discuss Green Climate Fund – Vaisigano Catchment Project

The event underway at the Sheraton Samoa Aggie Grey's Hotel & Bungalows is a joint Multi-Year Work Planning and Budgeting event.

It is a great opportunity for all relevant partners of the GCF-VCP to meet under one roof, to collaborate, integrate, discuss and review its multi-year work plan and budget, implementation progress, challenges and adaptive management solutions to address issues and risks that delay progress to date.

It is also, intended for participants to review and realign planned and proposed activities and subactivities to validate a detailed GCF-VCP Multi-Year and Annual Work Plan and Budget for the remaining years of the Project life.

Furthermore, this event will also identify possible strategies to address a number of social and environmental issues that have a huge impact on progressing with the main infrastructure works and disbursement targets of the three Major Outputs in achievement of the GCF-VCP overall objective.

The GCF-VCP invited all its Government Partners comprising of the Responsible Implementing and Collaborating Agencies (RIAs/CAs): Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructures (MWTI); Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE); Ministry of Health (MoH) and Land Transport Authority (LTA), Ministry of Women Community and Social Development (MWCSD), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), Samoa Water Authority (SWA), Samoa Umbrella Non-Government Organization (SUNGO) and Chamber of Commerce (CoC), Civil Society Support Programme (CSSP), Samoa Business Hub (SBH) and the GCF Accredited Entity (AE)/UNDP, to a two-day GCF-VCP multi-year work planning and budgeting event/activity under the leadership of the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the Executing Entity and facilitated by the GCF-Project Management Unit (PMU).

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and Chairman of the GCF-VCP Board, Leasiosiofa’asisina Oscar Malielegaoi, will delivered the keynote address to officially commence the workshop.

The three major Outputs which assists the Government of Samoa’s (GoS) initial steps in operationalizing a comprehensive flood management solution: 1. Assessments and mechanisms in place for an integrated approach to reduce vulnerability towards flood-related risks; 2. Infrastructure in the Vaisigano River are flood-proofed to increase resilience to negative effects of excessive water; and 3. Drainage in downstream areas upgraded for increased regulation of water flows

The GCF-VCP is a 6 years project aims to improve the climate resilient of the Vaisigano River Catchment Area, co-funded by GCF and GoS with total funding of USD65.7 million. Empowered lives. Resilient nations.

The GCF investments are directed to an integrated approach to flood management and natural disaster risk reduction known as “Integrated Flood Management to Enhance Climate Resilience of the Vaisigano River Catchment in Samoa”, referred to as GCF-VCP.

It is Samoa’s multi-sectoral, complex and largest project to date, executed by MoF/GCF-PMU alongside the responsible Implementing Agencies together with collaborating partners.

Photo source: Ministry of National Resources and Environment Caption: A previous GCF-VCP workshop held at Taumeasina Resort