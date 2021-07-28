Samoan survivor sheds light on abuse in psychiatric care

In August 1992, Rachael Umaga from Wellington left a violent relationship with the father of her children and sought a protection order against him.

"I remember I wasn't able to sleep," Umaga said.

"I had to take time off work and left my daughter with her dad because I couldn't cope anymore.

"That is when the 'mania' started."

Umaga was admitted to Ward 5 on September 1992. She described that time as "a traumatic experience."

"I was first taken into psychiatric care by my family. To this day, I do not think that that was right.

"I was a victim of domestic violence, I was struggling to cope and needed support, not to be thrown into hospital," she said.

During this admission, Umaga recalled being given a lot of medication and she said she was never told exactly what the medication was.

"I had never been on any type of psychotropic medication prior to 1992.

"I was heavily drugged against my will and it was a continuous pattern of over-medication.

"I felt like a human guinea pig. It was like, 'what colour would you like this week, Rachael? Did that yellow pill help? Well, maybe we'll try a green pill'."

Umaga said she considered the experimenting conducted on her with the pills to have been abusive.

Umaga was admitted to Ward 5 twice before it was turned into a plastic surgery. In 1998 she was admitted a third time, but to Te Whare Ahuru Acute Inpatient Care Unit.

In Umaga's statement she said "Te Whare Ahuru was meant to be a place of calm. This to me was anything, but calm."

"The mental health practice never changed. The over-medication was the same, the doctors or nurses were not responsive to patients needs and we were just left waiting," Umaga recalled.

She was admitted to mental health services 11 times, and on multiple occasions the staff recorded her ethnicity incorrectly saying she was either Tongan, Tokelauan or Māori.

This made Umaga frustrated as this indicated to her their ignorance and carelessness towards their patients. She said they did not once ask her to clarify or confirm her ethnicity.