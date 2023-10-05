Samoan Tattooist calls out abuse of traditional art

Su'a Suluape Petelo pointed at the case of a woman receiving the tatau which is traditionally meant for men, and also a fa'afafine getting a malu traditionally meant for women, as examples of the cultural desecration.

Su'a spoke at the Malofie Exhibition at the Samoa Tourism Authority Fale, focusing on teaching the values and the history of the tatau.

He said he is happy to see many young Samoans stepping forward with the courage to get inked, and the goal is for more people to wear this Samoan treasure with pride.