Samoan weightlifters withdrawn from Tokyo Olympics

SASNOC released a statement this afternoon following the Caretaker Government’s announcement that Team Samoa was withdrawing from participating due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in Japan.

The Caretaker Cabinet decided yesterday (Wednesday) to prevent Team Samoa from travelling to Japan due to COVID-19.

The Caretaker Minister of Communications, Afamasaga Rico Tupa'i, said that with reports Japan has a 500 daily infection rate, the Cabinet decided prevention takes precedence according to RNZ Pacific.

SASNOC President, Patrick Fapulea’i said the national weightlifting team is affected by the government’s decision.

“Samoa has 11 athletes who have qualified as of right to compete at the Olympic Games. Of these, 3 are based in Samoa (weightlifting Team), 2 are based in Australia (boxing team), 4 are based in New Zealand (sailing and canoeing team), 1 in the US (Athletics) and 1 already in Japan (Judo). In addition are the coaches and the management team that would accompany these athletes.”

“The team most affected by the Government decision is the weightlifting team based in Samoa,” Fapulea’I said.

Fapulea’I added they understand the government’s decision, especially the need to protect Samoa from the virus.

“We only have to look to Fiji to see the impact of the virus and the need to protect our borders. In respect of the Government decision, SASNOC and the Samoa Weightlifting Federation are withdrawing the weightlifting team from going to the Olympic Games.”

However, Samoa will be represented at the Olympics by other athletes who are based overseas.

“When the Games are over, they will be heading back to their overseas bases. None will be returning to Samoa. “

“At the same time, we are working closely with Oceania National Olympic Team (ONOC) and the Japanese Organising Committee to ensure that the health protocols in place are followed to ensure the safety of our athletes as well as provide remote support to our Team."

Samoa Weightlifting Federation recently announced three of its athletes that qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Vaipava Nevo Ioane and Don Opeloge have qualified in the Men’s division while Iuniarra Sipaia qualified in the Women’s division.