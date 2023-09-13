Samoan woman jailed for scamming tourists

The Samoa Observer reports Catherine Tafa Faalogo pleaded guilty to one charge of obtaining by deception.

According to the summary of facts, she had convinced a pair of tourists they had to pay $400 tala and then made off with the money.

District Court Judge Alalatoa Rosella Viane Papalii noted the defendant's photo should be published online on the Police website and elsewhere to forewarn the public of her activities and as a form of deterrence.

Pacific Islands Forum chair and Cook Island's Prime Minister Mark Brown has commended the links between the Forum and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN.

This, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Jakarta.

Brown said fostering new relationships and strengthening cooperation will drive development and growth in the regions.

He called for a "dynamic regional architecture" in an effort to address "critical collective issues" such as climate change, environmental protection, economic development and regional security.