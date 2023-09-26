Samoan woman in the US fined for insulting PM Mata’afa

The Samoa Observer reports Alalatoa Rosella Viane-Papalii has been found guilty of using insulting words directed at the Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa, but had 17 charges of harassment using an electronic device dismissed.

In considering the offending, the court placed weight on the $10,000 tālā fine imposed by the village of Fa'ala Palauli.

Her prior good character, personal circumstances, and being a mother and grandmother were also taken into consideration as she was handed a three-month suspended sentence.