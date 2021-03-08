 

Samoan workers undergo Covid safety training

08:54, March 8, 2021
More than 400 workers in Samoa's tourism and hospitality sector have completed health, safety and disinfectant training to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Samoa Tourism Authority worked with Ministry of Health professionals to deliver the training.

The authority said the training was crucial with the health and safety of employees a high priority as they provide services in hosting guests travelling into the country from repatriation flights.

Workers from 72 accommodation providers in Upolu and Savai'i underwent the training over recent months.

Samoa Tourism Authority Chief Executive Officer, Faamatuainu Suifua, said as Samoa continued to receive repatriation flights, it was critically important the sector was well informed of the preventative procedures.

There were also plans to continue the training for closed properties they restarted operations once the borders opened fully.

 

